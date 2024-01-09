Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $37.55 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,114,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,550,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 3.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 918.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PJUL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. 69,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

