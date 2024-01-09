Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 8,431 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TLT traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,551,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,808,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

