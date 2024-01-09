Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJULFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 586,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 9.32% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJUL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 123,135 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:KJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.