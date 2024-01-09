Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 586,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 9.32% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJUL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 123,135 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

