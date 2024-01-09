Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 5.21% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $77,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 166,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,911. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.