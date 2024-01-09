Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1,233.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,587 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.40. 1,136,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

