Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.30. 319,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,070. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

