Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.37. The stock had a trading volume of 778,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,633. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

