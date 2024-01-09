Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.