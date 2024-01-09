Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 113,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 194,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,915,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

