Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 216,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 47,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 345,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

