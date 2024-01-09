Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Wendy’s worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN remained flat at $19.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 873,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.