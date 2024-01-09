Gradient Investments LLC Takes $14.81 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 581,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,811,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 8.35% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,914,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 269.0% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 617,918 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $4,218,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,384,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 6,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.