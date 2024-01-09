Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Management worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after purchasing an additional 786,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $116.28. 251,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,662. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

