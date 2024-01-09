Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.03. The stock had a trading volume of 190,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

