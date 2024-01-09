Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. 1,064,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

