Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $217.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,586. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $219.60.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
