Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,461 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.58. The stock had a trading volume of 541,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,949. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.