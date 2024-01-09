Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,993 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 64,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,737. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

