Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,801 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 3,235,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

