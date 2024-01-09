Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,183,402. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

