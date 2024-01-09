Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,390 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,902. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

