Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $227.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,281. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day moving average is $217.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

