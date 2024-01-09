Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,757 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. STMicroelectronics comprises 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

