Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.87. 283,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $181.48. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

