Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 365,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.