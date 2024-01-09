Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $588,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

