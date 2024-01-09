Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,940. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 3,729,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,090,693. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

