Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $169.17. The stock had a trading volume of 324,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,854. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

