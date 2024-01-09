Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.60. 74,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,671. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.44. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.