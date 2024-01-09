Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 400,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO Trading Down 0.2 %

AGCO stock opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

