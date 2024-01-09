Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

