Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 131,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

