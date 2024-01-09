Gratus Capital LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 1.10% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 359.1% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.15 million, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.