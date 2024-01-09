Gratus Capital LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

