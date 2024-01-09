Gratus Capital LLC Invests $7.02 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

