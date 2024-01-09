Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 416,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.