Gratus Capital LLC Sells 11,471 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

