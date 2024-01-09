Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of DT Midstream worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

