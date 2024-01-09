Gratus Capital LLC Sells 4,034 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

