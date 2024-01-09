Gratus Capital LLC Sells 4,381 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,780,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 211,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

