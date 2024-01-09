Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 12,241 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $512,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.