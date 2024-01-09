Graypoint LLC Buys 3,142 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

