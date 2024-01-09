Graypoint LLC Buys 3,142 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 bullish mid-cap earnings plays for January 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.