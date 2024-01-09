Graypoint LLC Buys 698 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.