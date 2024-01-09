Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $573.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.22 and a 12-month high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

