Graypoint LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCZ stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

