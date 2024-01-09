Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.16. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

