Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

