Graypoint LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

