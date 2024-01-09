Graypoint LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NVS stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $107.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

