Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

